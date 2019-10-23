Defense chief says Iran ready to counter threats

TEHRAN - Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Wednesday that the Iranian armed forces are ready to counter any threat and excessive demand.

Talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Hatami said the armed forces are prepared to give a firm response to any threat by relying on domestic capabilities.

He added, “Today, the enemies face a vigilant and united people who back the armed forces.”

On Tuesday, the defense chief said no enemy dares to threaten Iran.

“We have reached a high deterrence point in the entire aspects of a war so that, thanks to the God, no danger is threatening the country, but, we must promote our security mechanism in maritime sector via making more efforts,” he said while inspecting projects in naval industry.

NA/PA