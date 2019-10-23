Tehran center to review films from early Iranian animation pioneers

TEHRAN – A selection of films from early Iranian animation pioneers will be screened during a special program at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran tomorrow.

The selection contains 14 animated films made by Jafar Tejaratchi, Esfandiar Ahmadieh, Nosratollah Karimi, Delara Rasuli and Fereidun Farshbaf, an official of the Iran branch of the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA), Mehrdad Sheikhan, said in a press release on Wednesday.

“These movies are the very early Iranian animations that are considered to be the core of Iranian animation identity,” he said.

“Most of the films were made at the animated film workshops during the 1950s and 1960s, and contain examples of the very early techniques used in making animations,” he added.

Each screening will be followed by a review session, which will be attended by a number of experts on animated films.

Photo: A scene from the very first Iranian animated film.

RM/MMS/YAW