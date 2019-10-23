TEDPIX drops 2,507 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 2,507 points to 305,809 on Wednesday, IRIB reported.

The report said that 6,98 billion securities worth 37.278 trillion rials (about $887.5 million) were traded through 289,861 deals at TSE on Wednesday.

As previously announced, the index has fallen 3,402 points to 309,647 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday).

After some consecutive days of fall, TEDPIX registered growth on Monday and Tuesday, but it dropped again on Wednesday.

The stock market experts mention the emotional influence created by the new shareholders as the main reason behind the drops that this market has been experiencing recently.

It is while lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, Iran’s stock market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX, closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as its main index, IFX, gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

