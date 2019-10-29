Iran’s “Son-Mother” honored at Rome Film Fest

TEHRAN – Iranian documentarian Mahnaz Mohammadi’s fiction-feature debut movie “Son-Mother” received the special jury award at the Alice nella Città section of the 14th Rome Film Fest in the Italian capital on Sunday.

The film set in the current era in Iran is about a widow who works tirelessly at a factory that is failing due to the U.S.-imposed sanctions. She receives a marriage proposal that could mean financial security, but could also tear apart her family.

Starring Maryam Bubani, Raha Khodayari and Shiva Ordui, the film is a co-production between Iran and the Czech Republic.

“The Dazzled” by Sarah Suco from France was named best film in the Alice nella Città section, which is a parallel and independent section of the festival dedicated to new generations of filmmakers.

The award for best director went to Lorenzo Mattotti for his animated film “The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily”, a co-production between Italy and France.

“Santa Subito” by Alessandro Piva from Italy won the BNL People’s Choice Award, which is the only award given in the official section of the festival.

Photo: A scene from “Son-Mother” by Iranian director Mahnaz Mohammadi.

