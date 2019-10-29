“Daughters of Winter” crowned best at Brazilian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Behzad Khodaveisi’s movie “Daughters of Winter” was crowned best feature film at the 1st edition of the Alter do Chão Film Festival in the Brazilian city of Santarém on Sunday.

The film is about two young girls from a working-class family, who try to change their lives and destinies.

“Earth” by Julia Kushnarenko from Russia received the award for best mid-length film, while “Elephantbird”, a co-production between Iran and Afghanistan by Iranian director Amir Masud Soheili, won the best short film award.

“For Amir” by Iranian director Javad Hakami was named best smartphone film and “Fisso” by Raito Low Jing Yi from Taiwan won the best animation award.

Over 20 Iranian films were screened in various sections of the Alter do Chão Film Festival, which was held from October 21 to 27.

Photo: A scene from “Daughters of Winter” by Iranian director Behzad Khodaveisi.

