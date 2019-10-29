ICCIMA to dispatch delegation to Pakistan in mid-Nov.

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) will be heading a trade delegation on a visit to Pakistan on November 13, the portal of ICCIMA reported.

As reported, Gholam-Hossein Shafeie’s visit to the neighboring country is concurrent with the 29th Meeting of Board of Directors of Islamic Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The delegation is also due to attend the 5th High-Level Working Group (HLWG) Meetings on Islamabad-Tehran- Istanbul Road Corridor and 4th HLWG Meeting on the Kyrgyz-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran Road (KTAI).

Representatives of various companies active in a variety of fields are accompanying the ICCIMA head in his four-day visit to Karachi.

EF/