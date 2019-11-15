Iran to host 2nd meeting of ECO energy, petchem consortium in 2020

TEHRAN - Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to host the second meeting of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)'s Public and Private Sector Energy and Petrochemical Consortium and Companies in 2020 to strengthen energy trade among ECO members.

The decision was made during the 27th executive committee meeting of ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which was hosted by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in Karachi on Thursday, the portal of ICCIMA reported.

The event was attended by representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry of nine member countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Tajikistan wherein a wide range of economic issues were discussed.

As reported, as the head of Iranian delegation attending the event, Deputy Head of ICCIMA Mohammadreza Karbasi presented the country’s trade capacities and capabilities in a variety of areas, especially focusing on transportation and transit.

Highlighting the importance of developing interregional investment, he emphasized the establishment and development of joint industrial investment areas in the ECO region.

He mentioned cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan in joint production of automobiles as an example for such positive activities.

Karachi is also hosting a meeting of board of directors of Islamic chamber of commerce during November 15-16.

Tehran was also the host for the first meeting of ECO Public and Private Sector Energy and Petrochemical Consortium and Companies which was held in August 2016.

