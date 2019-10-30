Zarif says excluding Iran will not work

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Washington’s policy to exclude Iran “from any regional arrangement - whether in Syria, Afghanistan or Yemen - will just not work”.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Doha, Zarif told Aljazeera that the United States’ sanctions against Iran have “failed”.

He reiterated Iran’s initiative to resolve regional crises through the “Hormuz initiative”.

At the United Nations’ summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled proposal for regional security, officially called the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

“Based upon the historical responsibility of my country in maintaining security, peace, stability and progress in the Persian Gulf region and Strait of Hormuz, I would like to invite all the countries directly affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the ‘Coalition for Hope’, meaning Hormuz Peace Endeavor,” President Hassan Rouhani told the UN delegates.

‘Iran would not accept a zero-sum game approach’

Zarif also said that Iran would not accept a “zero-sum game” approach to solve a worsening crisis following a U.S. decision last year to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal.

He said that Iran is ready to engage with the international community including the U.S. over its nuclear program, however, that Tehran would not take part in discussions that did not take into account the Iranian interests.

Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s insistence on the need for a new agreement, Zarif said Iran was “not afraid of deals or meetings” but added that “everyone is required to live up to their own commitments”.

"The survival of any agreement depends on each party gaining something from it," he said.

