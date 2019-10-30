Tajikistan to host exclusive expo of Iranian goods

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Dushanbe said an exclusive exhibition of Iranian goods and services is going to be held in Tajikistan’s capital in near future, IRNA reported.

Speaking in a trade committee meeting of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Mohammad-Taqi Saberi said after several rounds of talks and negotiations the Tajik side has agreed to host the exhibition which is expected to be held in December.

Iranian companies active in various areas including food industry, agricultural products, minerals and mining industries, construction materials, banking services, transportation and tourism will participate in this exhibition.

Iran already has a permanent exhibition of its goods and services called “Almas” in Dushanbe.

Iran’s permanent exhibition was opened in May 2017.

Confectionery, paints, pistachios, cement, aluminum oxide, medicines, poultry, biscuits, as well as engineering services are among Iran's top exporting commodities and services to Tajikistan.

