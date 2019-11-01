Iran volleyball’s future remains unclear

TEHRAN – With about three months until the AVC Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament, Iran volleyball’s status is still unknown and is managing by an interim president.

Iran are favorites to book a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but the uncertain situation keeps Team Melli in suspense.

The top eight teams will participate at AVC Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, 2020 and the winners will qualify for the Games.

Iran volleyball has no president for months and the six candidates have been confirmed but it's still not exactly clear when the elections will be held.

Other Asian teams, namely China, Australia and South Korea are armed to the teeth for the event and are preparing for the important competition while the Iranian volleyball doesn’t know what will happen.

“We need long-term plan for our volleyball but I don’t understand why Iran's Ministry of Sports and Youths spends time doing nothing. There is no reason in delaying it,” Iran volleyball expert Jahangir Seyedabbasi said.

“In my opinion, Iran deserve to qualify for the Olympics because we are the best Asian team at the moment but to compete at the highest level you need a long-term plan and stability. I fear of missing the chance because we are wasting the time,” he added.

Iran debuted in 2016 Olympic Games and finished in fifth place behind Brazil, Italy, the U.S. and Russia.

Team Melli have recently won the 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, however they showed a poor performance at the 2019 FIVB World Cup held in Japan in October.

After the competition, Iran coach Igor Kolakovic said that his players were exhausted and some of them suffering from the injury.

“Playing 11 matches in 15 days was very difficult for them, as well as time difference between Iran and Japan. But we will be well-equipped for the Olympics qualification and are motivated for booking a place in the Games,” he said.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are from July 24 to August 9, 2020.