Davarzani new president of Iran volleyball federation

TEHRAN - Mohammadreza Davarzani has been elected as new president of Iran’s Volleyball Federation on Wednesday.

He has been elected for a four-year term till 2023 by receiving 26 votes out of 41 votes in the presidential elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic.

Former Iran opposite Behnam Mahmoudi finished in second place with 15 votes.

Ahmad Ziaei left his post last year due to a law barring the employment of retirees in government, state or public institutions which use state funds or facilities.

The federation was headed by Afshin Davari and Ali Fattahi as interim chiefs during the last year.

Iran volleyball team prepare for the AVC Continental Olympic Qualification Tournament which will be held in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, 2020.

The top eight teams will participate at the tournament and the winners will qualify for the Games.