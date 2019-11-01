Tehran hosting 2 intl. exhibitions

TEHRAN - The 15th International Exhibition for Mines, Construction Machinery and Related Industry and Equipment (Iran ConMin 2019) and the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2019) kicked off on Thursday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

As reported, some 464 domestic exhibitors along with 36 foreign companies from 13 countries including Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Japan, the United Kingdom, China, and Turkey are attending IEE 2018 to showcase their latest achievements and products in the electricity industry.

According to the organizers, the number of knowledge-based companies attending the exhibition has doubled this year compared to the previous event. In this edition of the exhibition, over 40 knowledge-based companies are presenting their achievements in the electricity industry.

As the region’s leading trade fair for the construction machinery, mining equipment, building and natural stone sectors, Iran ConMin 2019, on the other hand, is hosting dozens of domestic and foreign exhibitors from various countries; most of which are small and medium enterprises.

The exhibition is set up in three main sectors: exploration, extraction, and processing, each of which involves a variety of industries, mining equipment and machinery, various investor companies, financial and credit institutions, and consulting engineers.

Both of the events will be wrapped up on Sunday.

EF/