Iran says ready to expand co-op with IAEA based on mutual trust and professional manner

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency based on “mutual trust” and adoption of a professional approach by the UN nuclear body.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to maintain and expand constructive interaction and cooperation with the agency based on mutual respect and professional precision and neutrality of this institution,” he said in a message, congratulating appointment of Rafael Grossi as the director general of the IAEA.

Mousavi expressed hope that Grossi would fulfil his international duties professionally and with adopting an independent position.

The UN nuclear watchdog’s board on Tuesday picked Argentina’s Grossi to become the agency’s next chief, and he immediately pledged to act independently and neutrally on issues including Iran, Reuters reported.

“I will do my job and I think my job is to implement the mandate in a manner which is independent, which is fair, which is neutral,” Grossi told reporters after the vote when asked about Iran, declining to go into specifics.

“What I think is important is that I give my member states and the international community the guarantee that I am absolutely independent and impermeable to pressure,” he said.

NA/PA