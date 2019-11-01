IPL: Esteghlal stun Tractor in Tabriz

TEHRAN - Esteghlal football team defeated Tractor 4-2 thanks to Cheick Diabate's hat-trick in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Mohammad Reza Azadi gave the hosts a lead in the 20th minute but Diabate was on target three times in 40th, 65th and 69th minutes.

Substitute Sasan Ansari pulled a goal back in the 79th minute but Esteghlal midfielder Ali Karimi rubbed salt into the hosts' wounds in the 84th minute.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan defeated struggling Shahin Bushehr 2-0 courtesy of goals from Milad Fakhreddini (32nd) and Arsalan Motahari (72nd) minutes.

Furthermore, Gol Gohar and Paykan played out a goalless draw in Sirjan.

Sepahan sit top of the table with 19 points, followed by Tractor (17 points).

Shahr Khodro are third with 17 points and one game in hands.

Esteghlal sit seventh, four points behind the leaders.