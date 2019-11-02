Armenia eyes expansion of electricity co-op with Iran

TEHRAN – Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructure said Iran could act as an electricity hub in the region to connect Armenia to other nations like Iraq, ILNA reported on Saturday.

Suren Papikyan made the remarks during a visit to the 19th Iran International Electricity Exhibition (IEE 2019) in Tehran.

“Just as Armenia is a gateway for Iran's relations with Georgia and the Eurasian Union countries, naturally, Iran could also be a gateway for Armenia's greater connection with Iraq and other countries in the region,” Papiyan said.

Referring to the modern equipment and achievements presented by Iranian companies in the mentioned international event, he said “During the visit to the exhibition, we established very good connections with Iranian companies active in the industry, so after returning to Armenia this communication will continue in practical form.”

Noting that Armenian companies welcome participating in the 20th Iran International Electricity Exhibition, he added, “Armenia as a major importer of energy carriers, is always looking for new ways to increase cooperation with other countries and to find new energy sources. We are looking forward to sharing experiences between the two countries by participating in this international event.”

Iran and Armenia have been cooperating for years in gas and electricity swap, and two-way economic and political ties have grown in tandem with an increase in trade.

