Iranian delegation visits Basra ahead of Iraq match

TEHRAN – A delegation from Iran visited Basar Stadium to investigate the possibility of playing in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Iraq are supposed to host Iran on Nov. 14 at the Basra Stadium but the media reports suggest that the venue will be changed.

Al Jazeera TV has already reported that the match will likely be held in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region but the football federations of Iraq and Iran have not yet confirmed that.

The Iranian delegation visited the stadium and hotel in Basra on Friday.

On Sunday, FIFA will make a decision on whether or not it is safe to play the crucial Group C game at the Basra Stadium.

At the start of October, street protests erupted in several Iraqi cities over unemployment and poor public services. The demonstrations resumed on Friday after a pause of about two weeks.

The first round of the protests left more than 150 people dead in Iraq, according to the Interior Ministry.

The match between Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and MC Alger of Algeria at the Arab Club Championship in Basra has been canceled for security reasons.

Iran are third in Group C with six points. Iraq lead the table with seven points and Bahrain sit second on goal difference.