Statement: Iraqi people not to remain silent toward insult against Iran in protests 

TEHRAN – A large Iraqi popular group, in a statement on Saturday, announced that the majority of Iraqis oppose strongly any form of insult against Iran in the ongoing protests.

The Ansar group (supporters) allied to Hashd al-Sha’abi warned against the negative impacts of divisive slogans by some protestors.

“Insulting Iran is a violation of our appreciative culture, so, remaining silent in such cases is not correct,” the group said in the statement.

“Such slogans (insulting Iran) is completely stranger to the Iraqi society,” the statement added.

“Unity and empathy among Iranian and Iraqi Arabaeen pilgrims testified clearly the position of the Iraqi people towards their Iranian brothers and sisters,” it said.

The statement further censured some Iraqi parties, officials and elites that have kept mum on such insults against Iran which has been on the side of the Iraqis, saying, “Those who take a position against any minor incident, unfortunately, have not responded to such ungratefulness.”

In the wake of recent violent protests in Iraq, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Iranians to postpone traveling to the country until further notice.

In a travel advisory issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Iranian travelers and pilgrims to put off their trip to Iraq in the wake of escalation of anti-government protests in the neighboring country.

Praising the Iraqi government and nation for their generous hospitality during the Arbaeen season, the ministry cited reports of unrest in Iraq for its decision to issue the travel warning.

Public anti-government protests have erupted in Iraq since early October. More than 230 Iraqis have reportedly been killed in the protests so far.

At least 74 people were killed in Iraq last week and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces in the second wave of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government.



MJ/PA