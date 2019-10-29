Iran issues travel warning for Iraq amid protests

In the wake of recent violent protests in Iraq, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Iranians to postpone traveling to the Arab country until further notice.

In a travel advisory issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Iranian travelers and pilgrims to put off traveling to Iraq in the wake of escalation of anti-government protests in the neighboring country.

Praising the Iraqi government and nation for their generous hospitality during the Arba'een season, the Iranian Foreign Ministry cited reports of unrest in Iraq for its decision to issue the travel warning.

Public anti-government protests have erupted in Iraq since early October. More than 230 Iraqis have reportedly been killed in the protests this month.

At least 74 people were killed in Iraq on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces in the second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s government.