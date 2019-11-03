Alavi: Embassy takeover foiled U.S. plots

TEHRAN – The takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran forty years ago ridiculed the empty grandeur of the United States in the world and foiled their plots against the Islamic Republic, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Sunday.

In a message ahead of the anniversary of the U.S. embassy seizure, Alavi congratulated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian nation on the historic event.

He noted that the event showed the Iranian nation’s determination to end the influence of arrogant powers in Iran, IRNA reported.

On November 4, 1979, a group of Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran and took 52 Americans, including diplomats and staff, hostage. They were held in captivity for 444 days.

The embassy in Tehran is now an Islamic cultural center and a museum. It stands as a symbol of the Iranian revolution.

Each year on November 4, Iranians take to the streets across the country to commemorate the anniversary of the embassy seizure.

The deputy head of the Islamic Development Coordinating Council said on Saturday that some 150 foreign reporters and photographers along with 2,000 Iranian ones will cover this year’s “Aban 13th rallies” nationwide.

“Some 150 foreign photographers and reporters have announced readiness to cover the event,” Nosratollah Lotfi said in a press conference in Tehran held for announcing the timetable of the Aban 13th rallies which falls on Nov. 4.

