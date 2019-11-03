“Am I a Wolf?” named best animation at DOK Leipzig

TEHRAN – The Iranian short “Am I a Wolf?” by Amir-Hushang Moin won the Golden Dove for best animated film at the 62nd DOK Leipzig, a German festival for documentary and animated films, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The movie is about a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

In the international competition for short documentary and animated films, “Puberty” by Elena Kondrateva from Russia also received the Golden Dove for best documentary.

“Asho” by Jafar Najafi from Iran won an honorable mention in this category.

“Exemplary Behavior” co-directed by Lithuanian filmmakers Audrius Mickevicius and Nerijus Milerius was awarded the Golden Dove in the international competition for long documentary and animated films.

The Golden Dove in the Next Masters Competition for long documentary and animated film went to “Safety123” by Austrian filmmakers Julia Gutweniger and Florian Kofler.



The Switzerland-based Iranian filmmaker Majid Movasseghi was a member of the Interreligious Jury at the 62nd DOK Leipzig, which took place in the German city from October 28 to November 3.

Photo: “Am I a Wolf?” directed by Amir-Hushang Moin.

MMS/YAW

