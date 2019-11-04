Villagers hold oak forest preservation program
November 4, 2019
People in Sarsakhti village in the city of Shazand, central Markazi province, participated in a regional program to help preserve the oak reserve of Zagros forests.
Different species of oak are the most important and dominant trees in the Zagros forests (comprising some 70 percent of all trees).
Oak forests need special attention and detailed plans for preservation considering their effects on the ecosystem and human life.
