Month of Sundays to perform in Tehran 

TEHRAN – The Austrian band Month of Sundays will be giving a performance of contemporary chamber music in Tehran on November 10.

The Tehran-based label Hermes Records and the Austrian Cultural Forum in Tehran are the organizers of the performance, which will take place at the Niavaran Cultural Center.

Month of Sundays features Alexander Kranabetter on horns, Philipp Harnisch on alto saxophone, Ivo Fina on guitar and Johannes Wakolbinger on drums.

“Four serious young men, concentrating on the delicate and detailed business of perfectly balanced soundscapes and eschewing any temptation to grandstand as soloists, they lured the audience into a reflective mood with a wistful, mysterious, almost unearthly, sounding set of carefully arranged compositions,” Jazzwise, the UK’s biggest-selling jazz monthly magazine, which is published in London, has written about the band.

Month of Sundays was founded in Vienna in 2013 and has been following the objective of creating contemporary chamber music ever since.

In their songs, they strive for a high level of detail and put their focus on well-considered coordination of musical content with its form, spanning the scope from minimal music, post-rock and jazz.

Photo: Austrian band Month of Sundays in an undated photo.

