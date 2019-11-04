Tehran, Shanghai stock exchanges ink MOU

TEHRAN – Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) for expansion of mutual cooperation, IRNA reported on Monday.

According to TSE office of public relations, the MOU was signed in Shanghai during the visit of an Iranian delegation to China on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Based on the MOU, the two sides will be able to exchange information and experience, hold training courses and cooperate in foreign investment areas, design products including various types of funds and securities, develop trading and regulatory infrastructure, upgrade corporate governance structure, and also carry out joint study projects in accordance with the laws of both markets.

Also, after the signing ceremony of the cooperation document, at the invitation of China Government Securities Depository Trust & Clearing Company (CSDC), a meeting was held with the officials of the company, during which they presented a report to the Iranian delegation on the capabilities and mechanisms and announced their readiness for cooperation with the Iranian capital market.

Located in the city of Shanghai, SSE is one of the two stock exchanges operating independently in China, the other is Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Shanghai Stock Exchange is the world's 4th largest stock market after New York, NASDAQ and Japan Exchange Group by market capitalization at $4.5 trillion as of October 2019.

EF/MA

Photo: Representatives of TSE and SSE exchanging signed MOU documents in a ceremony held in Shanghai on October 25.