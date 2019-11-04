Guardian council: U.S. not entitled to defend human rights 

TEHRAN – The spokesman for the Guardian Council said on Monday that the U.S. does not enjoy enough legality to present itself as a defender of human rights and democracy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Aban 13th rallies (the day marking the U.S. embassy seizure on November 4, 1979), Abbas Ali Kadkhoda’ei said, “The global arrogance, resorting to propaganda and media campaigns, is trying hard to portray itself as a defender of democracy and human rights while it is plundering Syria’s oil and Iraqi people’s wealth.”

He further said, “Wherever the U.S. exits, the American president announces openly that Washington forces are there for preventing their interests and force rudely the regional people to pay expenses of their forces’ deployment.”

Touching upon people’s presence in the Aban 13th rallies, he said, “Today, the young Iranian people proved that they have revealed the U.S. hypocritical policies. They are resolved to go forward via resistance against Washington’s threats.”



MJ/PA