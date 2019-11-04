MPs chant anti-U.S., Israeli slogans

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers on Monday chanted slogans against the United States and Israel to mark the 40th anniversary of the capture of the former U.S. embassy, known as the “den of espionage”, in Tehran.

The MPs chanted “down with the U.S.” and “down with Israel”, Iran Press reported.

“The Iranian nation does not give in to American bullying,” said Vice Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian.

“The Americans violate all international obligations unilaterally and then they offer negotiations,” he added.

The seizure took place on November 4, 1979. The event is known as “Aban 13” in Iran.

November 4 was also named the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance.

The embassy was taken over by students nearly nine months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which ended the despotic rule of the U.S.-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

The students detained 66 embassy staff who were in the process of destroying classified documents that would have incriminated them in plotting to topple the nascent Islamic Republic system.

Iran released women, African Americans and as well as a man who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis days later but kept the remaining 52 detainees for 444 days.

The students who took over the mission were able to piece together the shredded remains of various embassy documents that hinted at Washington's secret plots against Iran and the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, hailed the move by describing it as the “second revolution.”

The saga finally ended after Iran agreed to release the detainees under a deal mediated by Algeria, through which the U.S. undertook not to take hostile action against the Islamic Republic.

Throughout the years, however, Washington has flaunted the agreement and done everything it could to harm Iran and topple the Islamic Republic.

MH/PA