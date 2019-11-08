IRNA elected as OANA next president

SEOUL - At its 17th general assembly meeting in Seoul, the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) on Friday voted to elect IRNA as the next host and president of the media bloc.

IRNA will host the next OANA meeting in 2022 and will keep the presidency of the media association for three years.

Zia Hashmi, the chief of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), told the participants at the gathering on Friday, that as a longtime member of OANA, his news agency has always strived to advance union’s goals.

Hashemi said he believes that today media need innovative initiatives and collective cooperation for progress.

The OANA meeting started in Seoul on Wednesday. South Korea’s official news agency Yonhap was the host of the conference. It will keep the presidency of the union until 2022.

OANA has 44 members from 35 countries. Its general assembly meets every three years.

The OANA participants also held a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In.

In a separate meeting with President Moon, Hashemi said Seoul is working to restore Tehran-Seoul relations to its glorified era.

