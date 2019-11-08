Iran to attend Tashkent international tourism expo

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian exhibitors will attend the 25th Tashkent International Tourism Fair (TITF 2019) --“Tourism on the Silk Road” – which will be held in the capital city of Uzbekistan from November 13 to 15, Fars reported on Thursday.

The expo is organized under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the implementation of the Great Silk Road transcontinental project since 1994 and it will cover in an area of over 10,000 square meters.

The event will feature performances of folklore-ethnographic ensembles, national cuisines and a demonstration of handicrafts in a specialized “city of artisans”.

TITF is regarded as a juncture, where global experts exchange experiences, discuss current tourism problems, and introduce new directions. The main goal of the fair is a visual representation of the entire tourism potential of our region, the implementation and promotion of tourism services by leading tour companies, hotel complexes, tourism agencies of regions and foreign countries.

Iran welcomed some four million foreign nationals during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – August 22), which shows 30 percent hike compared with the same period last year, according to official data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

AFM/MG