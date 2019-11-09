No worries over stable gas supply during cold season: NIGC

TEHRAN - National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s dispatching director said with the recent increases in South Pars gas field output and new lines and pressure boosting units going on stream along the national gas network, NIGC is ready for sustainable gas supply during the cold season.

As reported by Shana on Saturday, according to Mehdi Jamshidi Dana the annual overhaul program for the gas network’s refineries and transmission lines is underway since the beginning of the current year (March 21) and has progressed more than 95 percent.

“The program is expected to be completed by mid-November based on the schedule,” he added.

He further mentioned NIGC’s preparation meetings prior to the cold season, saying “Like previous years, weekly meetings are going to be held for coordinating different sectors of the gas supply chain and for facilitating and resolving possible problems during the winter.”

In addition to the mentioned meetings, coordination meetings with authorities of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) will also be held to ensure sustainable energy supply across the country, Jamshidi Dana said.

Back in September, NIGC managing director said the country's two western gas pipelines, namely the sixth and ninth pipelines, would soon be officially inaugurated.

“Five gas pressure boosting stations have been established along the pipelines which will ensure both gas exports and supply stability,” Hassan Montazer Torbati said.

The sixth line of Iran’s national gas network is more than 1200 kilometers long, carrying gas from South Pars field in the Persian Gulf through the provinces of Bushehr, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Ilam and Kermanshah to the city of Dehgolan in Kurdistan province. The 5-inch-diameter pipeline carries 110 million cubic meters of gas from the south to the northwest of the country on a daily basis.

