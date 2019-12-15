Iran’s daily gas refining capacity reaches 900 mcm

TEHRAN - Daily processing capacity of Iranian gas refineries is has reached 900 million cubic meters, according to the head of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC)’s Production Coordination and Supervision Directorate, IRIB reported on Sunday.

Mentioning NIGC’s complete readiness for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during winter, Masoud Zardovian said “With the steps taken in the country's gas refining sector, we will have no problem regarding the production of natural gas in the winter.”

He further mentioned the refining operations in South Pars gas field in southern Iran and noted that so far 10 refineries in the vicinity of the field have become operational and four more refineries will come on stream by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020) and another one will be inaugurated next year.

Back in November, Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC)’s managing director had said his company was completely prepared for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during the cold season.

Saeid Tavakoli said besides repairing several gas pipelines throughout the country, IGTC has carried out other measures in order to ensure sustainable and secure gas supply to Iranian subscribers in the country during winter.

Earlier that month, NIGC’s dispatching director said with the recent increases in South Pars gas field output and new lines and pressure boosting units going on stream along the national gas network, NIGC is ready for sustainable gas supply during the cold season.

According to Mehdi Jamshidi Dana the annual overhaul program for the gas network’s refineries and transmission lines is underway since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21) and has progressed more than 95 percent.

EF/MA

