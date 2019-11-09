IranAir to resume flights to Rome after ban on rival airline

TEHRAN – Iran’s flag carrier Homa, known internationally as IranAir, is scheduled to resume flights to the Italian capital Rome after rival airline Mahan Air was banned from the European country’s airspace, Press TV reported.

Homa’s public relations office said on Thursday that flights between Tehran and Rome will be launched after a hiatus as of December 2 to respond to demands of the Iranians living abroad.

Flights between Tehran and Rome are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays each week, said the statement, adding that Homa’s schedule for flights to Milan in northern Italy, conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays, will remain unaffected.

The announcement comes several days after Iranian aviation authorities confirmed that the Italian government had banned Mahan Air, Iran’s second largest airline, from the country’s airspace under direct pressure from the United States.

Italian officials said earlier this month that flights by Mahan to Rome and Milan would stop in mid-December. The ban comes nearly two months after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a visit to Rome urging Italian government to comply with Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Iran and to stop accommodating Mahan flights.

The U.S. government has imposed sanctions on Mahan Air, accusing it of providing services to the IRGC, Iran’s elite military force which has also been blacklisted by Washington.

Germany and France have both already banned flights by the airline. However, no similar decision has so far been made against the IranAir.

