Movies from Iran line up for Kolkata festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of 17 Iranian films have been selected to be screened in various sections of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival now underway in the Indian city.

“Women Who Run with the Wolves”, Amir-At’har Soheili’s a debut film has been selected for the official competition, the organizers have announced.

“The Satan’s Horn” by Hadi Qorbani, “Aleppo: The Silence of the War” by Amir Osanlu, “Pishasho” (Meeting) by Reza Majlesi, “Culture Means” by Mokhtar Namdar, and “Mandak” (Heritage) by Afruz Khanboluki are on screen in the documentary section.

Several films will also be reviewed in the shorts category. “Are You Volleyball?” by Mohammad Bakhshi, “Reza’s Wish” by Seyyed Saeid Nemati, “Elephantbird” by Masud Soheili, “The Tale of My Lush Green Field” by Parviz Amini, “Cellmate” by Behzad Khodaveisi, “High Tide” by Hamed Golshahi and “Greyish” by Eghbal Shirzai Sani are among the short films.

Also included are “Let Me Be in the Sky” by Farzan Farhangian, “Tanakora” co-directed by Hamed Parizadeh, Meysam Hassani and Amir-Reza Rashti, “Utopia” by Ali-Mohammad Eqbaldar and “Location” by Mohammad Salimirad.

The festival, which opened on November 8, will be running until November 15.

Photo: A scene from “Women Who Run with the Wolves” by director Amir-At’har Soheili.

