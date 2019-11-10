Iranian private sector ready to improve Syria’s power grid

TEHRAN - Deputy head of Iran Electrical Industry Syndicate said Iranian private companies are ready to help Syria reduce losses in the country’s electricity grid, IRNA reported on Sunday.

“Iran's private companies could help reduce losses in Syria's power grid alongside the Ministry of Energy,” Payam Baqeri said.

Mentioning the recent talks between the two countries’ energy ministries, Baqeri said “The talks between the two ministers will create new markets for Iranian companies to operate in Syria.”

According to the official, The memorandum of understanding (MOU) which was signed earlier this month between Iran and Syria can define many new projects, most of which could provide job opportunities for Iran’s private sector and will make the sector more prosperous.

Iran and Syria signed an MOU on November 2 for expansion of cooperation in the electricity sector.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and the Syrian Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuheir Kharboutli in Tehran.

Baqeri also mentioned the two sides’ determination for synchronizing their electricity grids through Iraq, saying the issue could also create new opportunities for the Iranian private sector.

He went on saying that Iran is one of the most successful countries in reducing electricity losses and the figure for losses has now reached 10 percent in Iran.

"This experience can be used to reduce the losses in the electricity grids of Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria," Baqeri added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Baqeri had said that the synchronization of Iran's electricity grid and the regional countries will enhance cooperation while strengthening diplomatic power.

EF/MA