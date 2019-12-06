Iran to cooperate in renovating Syria’s water, wastewater networks

TEHRAN – Iran, and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday for cooperation in renovating Syria’s water and wastewater networks, IRNA reported.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Syria’s Water Resources Minister Hussein Arnous on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the UNESCO Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM)’s governing board in Tehran.

As reported, the MOU is going to determine the framework of cooperation between the two countries in the field of water and wastewater and draws a roadmap for the presence of Iranian companies in Syria.

According to Ardakanian, signing of the mentioned MOU would create a mechanism for Iranian companies to participate in the construction of dams, hydropower plants and the construction of water and wastewater treatment plants in war-torn Syria.

Iranian companies will be awarded a special priority in post-war Syria's reconstruction projects, the official said.

Ardakanian further noted that a joint technical committee at the level of deputy ministers will be delegated to work out the mechanisms and follow up the implementation of the projects in Syria.

The Iranian minister expressed hope that expert teams from the two sides would visit each other’s projects as soon as possible, and then start taking practical measures.

Arnous, who travelled to Tehran to take part in the RCUMW conference, said Tehran and Damascus have strategic relations.

He welcomed using Iranian potentials and expertise for the reconstruction of the water projects in Syria.

“The Syrian water sector is in dire need of reconstruction and Iranian companies can help,” he said.

The 10th meeting of the UNESCO Regional Centre on Urban Water Management (RCUWM)’s governing board was held in Tehran on Thursday, during which urban water issues and expansion of cooperation between the region’s countries were discussed.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian (L) and Syria’s Water Resources Minister Hussein Arnous talking to the press after a meeting in Tehran on Thursday.