Iran, Syria ink MOU on electricity co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Saturday for expansion of cooperation in electricity sector, IRNA reported.

The MOU was signed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and the Syrian Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuheir Kharboutli in Tehran.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Ardakanian said, “This agreement is going to establish a general framework for the two countries’ electricity cooperation.”

Mentioning the efforts for transferring Iran’s knowledge and experience in the electricity sector to Syria, Ardakanian said Iran-Syria cooperation is going to be in a variety of areas for reconstruction and development of the Syrian electricity industry.

“That includes the construction of power plants, transmission lines, reduction of losses in the Syrian electricity grid, and the possibility of connecting the two countries’ power grids through Iraq,” he added.

The Syrian minister for his part referred to Iran's support for his country, saying, “Iran will be with us in the reconstruction of Syria as well.”

“Joint committees will be held every two months to follow up and monitor the implementation of the joint projects,” Kharboutli added.

Zuheir Kharboutli arrived in Tehran on top of a delegation this week to visit the country’s international electricity exhibition and to pursue previous discussions made with Iranian officials on cooperation in Syria’s electricity sector.

