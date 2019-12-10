‘Iranian electricity industry expanding presence in region’

TERHAN – Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said the country’s power industry is expanding its activities in the region’s markets, the portal of the Energy Ministry (Paven) reported.

“The markets in the region are becoming more open to the diverse capabilities of the Iranian electricity industry’s big family, especially in the private sector,” Ardakanian said in the opening ceremony of the 34th Power System Conference (PSC 2019) in Tehran on Monday.

Mentioning some of the activities of the country’s electricity industry in the neighboring countries, the minister said: We have prepared and endorsed a three-year plan with the Iraqi electricity industry partners for the reconstruction of the country's electricity industry as soon as possible.

“In this regard, the two countries' electricity networks were synchronized in early November,” he added.

He further referred to the development of cooperation programs with other neighbors including Afghanistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, saying, "At the regional level we are making progress using our existing capacities and improving the quality of our industry at home."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ardakanian noted that Iran’s power industry is more than 95 percent self-sufficient and almost all the technology and equipment needed for maintaining the country’s electricity networks are made inside the country.

He also stressed the stability of the country’s power network, saying the country’s electricity sector has witnessed new records in production, exports and consumption management during the current calendar year (started on March 20).

Back in June, Ardakanian had pointed to the development of economic relations with the neighboring countries as a priority for Iran in the sanctions era.

The International Power System Conference (PSC) is an annual event held on December 9 to 11, 2019 by Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir), in association with over 250 Iranian companies, institutes, and universities.

Many experts in the power industry and academics of universities reveal their latest achievements in PSC to find the comments and feedbacks of final consumers.

EF/MA