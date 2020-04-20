National power grid expanded by 15,000 km in a year

TEHRAN – The length of Iran’s electricity network was expanded by more than 15,000 kilometers (km) in the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), IRNA reported, citing the portal of the Energy Ministry.

As reported, the country’s 63-400 kilovolt transmission and distribution network will be expanded by 934 km, while the length of the low- and medium-voltage distribution networks increased by 14,700 km.

According to the data released by Iran's Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company, known as Tavanir, in the past year, the capacity of power stations in the transmission sector rose 7,645 megavolt-ampere (MVA), while in the power distribution stations the capacity increased by 3,280 MVA, and finally, regarding the capacity of substations, the increase was reported to be 3,183 MVA.

The nominal capacity of electricity generation at Iranian power plants has reached 85,500 megawatts [85.5 gigawatts (GW)].

In early March this year, Tavanir’s Operator for Rural Electricity Expansion Program Ali Chehel-Amirani announced that over 1,824 households in 140 villages across Iran have been provided with electricity from the national electricity network since the beginning of the past Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019).

According to the official, the country’s rural network is comprised of 283,000 kilometers of high-voltage network as well as 86 kilometers of low-voltage networks.

Some 188 new transformers with a total capacity of 6,410 kVA have also been installed across the national power network to supply electricity to rural areas, the official said.

EF/MA