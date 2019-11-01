Iran, Iraq power grids synchronized

TEHRAN – Power grids of Iran and Iraq were synchronized on Friday, IRNA reported quoting Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

“As of today, the two countries’ power networks are operating in coordination with each other,” Ardakanian said on the sidelines of the synchronization operation in Tehran.

Underlining the positive steps taken by the two countries for expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, the official mentioned his negotiations with his Iraqi counterpart last year, saying “we decided to take serious steps in a three-year period,”

“Synchronizing the two countries electricity networks, reducing losses in Iraq’s electricity grid, maintaining and repairing the Iraqi network’s equipment and training the Iraqi staff were among the measures which were decided to be implemented over the mentioned period,” he added.

Back in October, Deputy Head of Iran Electricity Industry Syndicate said that power grids of Iran and Iraq were going to be interconnected by the end of 2019.

Payam Baqeri had also mentioned Iranian energy ministry’s plans for reducing the Iraqi power grid losses, saying “Based on a deal between Iran and Iraq, Iraq's electricity grid losses, which is currently over 50 percent, will be reduced to 30 percent by the end of 2020.”

Iraq is a strategic market for all Iranian industries including the energy sector and according to agreements reached between the two countries energy ministries, the two sides are going to execute joint projects in the electricity sector over three years (or three stages) of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Since the Arab country has serious plans to modernize its electricity industry, Iran could be the best option to work in this area and to collaborate for increasing the efficiency of Iraqi power plants.

EF/