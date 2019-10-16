Iran, Iraq to synchronize power grids by yearend

TEHRAN - Deputy Head of Iran Electricity Industry Syndicate said power grids of Iran and Iraq will be interconnected by the end of 2019, Mehr news agency reported.

“Also, based on a deal between Iran and Iraq, Iraq's electricity grid losses, which is currently over 50 percent, will be reduced to 30 percent by the end of 2020,” Payam Baqeri told Mehr.

Pointing to Iraq as a strategic market for all Iranian industries including the energy sector, Baqeri said “In recent months, we have undertaken serious work for defining new projects under the protocols of cooperation between the Iranian Ministry of Energy and Iraq’s Electricity Ministry.”

“According to the agreement between the two ministries, the two countries are going to execute joint projects in the electricity sector over three years (or three stages) of 2019, 2020 and 2021,” he added.

The official noted that, Iran is also going to collaborate with Iraq to increase the efficiency of Iraqi power plants and power generation by the end of the year.

“We have had several meetings in this regards and an agreement we had, became an official contract based on which we are moving forward with the project,” Baqeri said.

He further emphasized Iran’s favorable position in Iraq’s competitive market, saying Iran has a competitive advantage in operating the Iraqi electricity industry, since it has great potential and experience in this area.

“Since Iraq has serious plans to modernize its electricity industry, Iran could be the best option to work in this area,” he added.

EF/MA