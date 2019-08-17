Iran, Afghanistan considering energy projects in border areas

TEHRAN – Iran and Afghanistan are considering realization of 16,000 megawatts potential of renewable energy projects in border areas, IRNA reported.

“With good wind energy capacity in the two countries border regions, the two sides can use that capacity to produce nearly 16,000 megawatts of electricity,” Iran’s Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity Homayoun Haeri said in a meeting with Afghan Minister of Energy and Water Mohammad Gul Kholmi on Saturday.

Haeri who is visiting Afghanistan heading a high-ranking delegation from Iran’s Energy Ministry, arrived in Kabul on Saturday to hold talks with senior Afghan officials on the future of energy ties and potential areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking in the meeting, Haeri mentioned the two neighbors’ great capacities for energy cooperation, saying that joining the two countries’ electricity networks could be beneficiary for both sides.

“Afghanistan's abundant solar and water resources could make the country a major exporter of electricity in the region, and connecting to Iran's grid is one way to accelerate this goal,” he said.

The official further added that by joining the two countries power networks Afghanistan would be able to export electricity to Turkey, Iraq and other countries.

He voiced Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Company (Tavanir)’s readiness for helping Afghanistan’s power distribution companies resolving the country’s energy issues, saying that the two sides need to make Long-term and short-term planning in order to realize such cooperation.

Gul Kholmi for his part underlined his country’s willingness for expanding energy ties with Iran, saying that Afghanistan is seeking to become an energy hub in the region and the country has long term plans in this regard.

Mentioning the great potentials for energy cooperation with Iran, the official said "Energy is one of the areas that contributes to both regional stability and security and employment for the people."

The Iranian Delegation is scheduled to spend two days in Afghanistan, during which they will visit the country’s energy infrastructure and hold talks with senior officials from the country’s energy sectors.

As the biggest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East, Iran plays a central role in power supply in the region.

It exports electricity to Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan. Under swap deals, Iran exports electricity to Armenia and Azerbaijan in winter and imports in summer.

