Iran to repair Afghanistan’s power plant turbines

TEHRAN - Iran is going to repair two turbines at Afghanistan’s power plants in the near future, head of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company, Einollah Salehi, said.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to a steam power plant near Kabul, Afghanistan.

According to the official, based on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries, Iran is going to repair damaged electric transformers and turbines of power plants in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that the repair of the second turbine will begin after the renovation of the first one and making sure that it is working properly.

The repairs will be carried out in Afghanistan by Iranian experts, he noted.

Salehi said that the renovation of damaged electric transformers will also start after the repair of two turbines.

Iran and Afghanistan signed an MOU in Kabul on Sunday for developing bilateral cooperation in the field of electricity industry. In the MOU, the two sides emphasized the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of "repairing the worn out power transmission equipment", "construction of armor lines", "synchronization of two countries' grids" and other issues related to the electricity industry.

The MOU was signed by Deputy Energy Minister Homayoun Haeri and the Director General of Tavanir Organization Mohammad Hassan Motavalizadeh on the Iranian side and Amanallah Ghaleb, the Director General of Afghanistan Electricity Company on the Afghan side.

EF/