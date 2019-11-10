Zarif set to visit Kazakhstan on Monday

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to leave Tehran for Kazakhstan on Monday, says Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

Mousavi said Zarif is due in Kazakhstan for a two-day visit starting Monday, November 11, Mehr reported.

He made the announcement during a press conference on Sunday.

Zarif will hold talks with senior Kazakh officials on bilateral issues and regional developments, the spokesman said.

The foreign minister will also deliver a speech at a think tank, he added.

The Iranian foreign minister took part in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting in Turkey’s Antalya on Saturday, during which he called on the member states to cooperate for realizing a more comprehensive community in the region, where “peace and security are promoted”.

Mousavi also announced that Iran would be hosting a number of international meetings and conferences in the coming days, including the International Islamic Unity Conference which is held every year during the Islamic Unity week in Tehran.

A great number of scholars, religious thinkers and prominent figures from diverse countries will be taking part at the conference, Mousavi added.

MH/PA