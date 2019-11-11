Audio version of “Football Against the Enemy” released in Persian

TEHRAN – An audio version of the Persian translation of British author Simon Kuper’s book “Football Against the Enemy” has recently been released by Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran.

The audiobook has been narrated by Adel Ferdowsipur, the former anchor of the popular Iranian TV program “90”, who translated the book in 2010.

The publisher plans to unveil the audio book during a special ceremony on Friday.

“Football Against the Enemy” discusses the effect soccer can have on politics and culture in different countries around the world.

The book is one of the world’s most acclaimed books on the game, and an astonishing study of soccer and its place in the world.

Photo: This photo shows a copy of the English version of Simon Kuper’s book “Football Against the Enemy” and its Persian translator Adel Ferdowsipur.

