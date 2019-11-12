“Tattoo” star Behdokht Valian crowned best at Italian festival

TEHRAN – Iranian actress Behdokht Valian was named best actress for her role in director Farhad Delaram’s drama “Tattoo” at the 37th Sulmona International Film Festival in Italy, the organizers announced on Saturday.

The film is about a young girl who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

“A Sister” by Delphine Girard from Belgium won the best film award at the festival, which is dedicated to short films.

“All Cats Are Gray in the Dark” by Lasse Linder from Switzerland received best documentary award.

The best director award went to Erenik Beqiri from Albania for his film “The Van” and Georges Siatidis was named best actor for his role in “Kapitalistis”, a co-production between France and Belgium by Pablo Munoz Gomez.

The Sulmona International Film Festival was held from November 6 to 9.

Photo: Iranian actress Behdokht Valian acts in a scene from “Tattoo” by Farhad Delaram.

