TEDPIX gains 2,711 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,711 points to 306,655 on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 2.628 billion securities worth 12.141 trillion rials (about $289 million) were traded on Tuesday.

First market’s index gained 1,921 points and second market’s index rose 5,734 points.

Also IFX, the main index of Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased 30 points to 3,922 on Tuesday.

Some 795.983 million securities worth 5.793 trillion rials (about $138 million) were trade at IFB.

