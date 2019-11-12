Tehran conference to discuss connections between art and the environment

TEHRAN – The 2nd International Conference on Iranian Visual Arts and the Environment will open at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran tomorrow.

Recycled art is the main theme of the two-day conference, Saba announced in a press release on Tuesday.

A collection of 150 artworks in the various media of painting, sculpture, poster, performance art and conceptual art will also be put on display at the institute on the sidelines of the meeting. The exhibition will run until November 20.

The conference will be co-organized by the Iranian Academy of Arts and Alzahra University in Tehran.

Photo: A poster for the 2nd International Conference on Iranian Visual Arts and the Environment.

