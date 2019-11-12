Russia criticizes Western propagandistic campaigns against Iran nuclear deal 

TEHRAN – The Russian permanent envoy to the Vienna-based international organizations has lashed out at hue and cry created over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (commonly called the nuclear deal) by some Western media outlets, saying such moves will harm the agreement.

“We are witnessing non-continuous efforts to damage the JCPOA from any possible way,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in his tweeter account on Tuesday.

He further said, “The latest sample of such efforts is a distortion of a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

The IAEA announced in its fresh report that it will continue verification activities in Iran’s nuclear facilities.

On Monday, Kazem Qaribabadi, the Iranian ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, said the new report of the IAEA on his country’s nuclear activities proved that Tehran had been abiding by the IAEA’s rules and offering full access to IAEA inspectors despite scaling down its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

MJ/PA