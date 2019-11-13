Italian traveler finds Iran’s bazaars as heavens for photography

TEHRAN – Angela Corrias, an Italian-born Journalist, blogger and photographer who captures daily life mainly in Afghanistan, Iran and Italy, has found certain traditional bazaars in Iran as heavens for photography.

“One of my very favorite activities everywhere I go, be it a destination I know or a new discovery, is to visit the local markets, and Iran bazaars were just about to become my favorite photography subject in the Islamic Republic,” she said in an article posted on “The Chasing the Unexpected” website on November 11.

“Needless to say, Iran bazaars were a feast of colors, fragrances, flavors, spices, herbs, blue decorations and, wait for it, carpets.”

Colourful ceramics at Yazd bazaar

She also refers to studies that have so far been carried out about Iran bazaars, and reasons behind their magic from her point of view, saying, “The reason why they never fail to capture my attention is that nowhere like around these simple and picturesque shops can you find people from all walks of life, coming from different districts and belonging to different social and cultural layers interact with each other and exchange goods, words, greetings, and tips.”

The core of Corrias’ article revolves around her favorite bazaars in the country that she describes as below:

The best Iran bazaars to visit in your trip

During my hectic two-week trip to Iran, I visited many cities, and in each of them, the local bazaar was among the first attractions I delved into. Here is an initial round-up of the local markets I visited in five of the main cities I’ve been to, in the wait for a full post and more photos for each of them, to discover their history, their role in the community and the goodies on sale.

Herbs, nuts and dried fruit, something that’s never missing in any of Iran bazaars

Tehran Grand Bazaar is a huge maze of alleys full of shops, carriages, merchandise, and customers. Heart of the city’s economy, it’s believed to play an important role in the whole country’s economic growth, and if you manage to get your way through the crowd, you’ll know why. Definitely a must if you visit the Iranian capital.

Tabriz Bazaar

Not just the average herb, tea and carpet shops here, Tabriz bazaar is also an important historical place, being the oldest among Iran bazaars, even declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2010 for its major role of commercial hub along the famed Silk Road. Operative and famous already in the 13th century, Tabriz bazaar is a fascinating complex of brick buildings and still one of the best places to buy typical Tabriz-style carpets.

Fabrics and textiles next to carpets section

Isfahan Bazaar

Isfahanis have always known how to treat customers and make it easier for visitors to find the adored souvenirs. This is probably why they laid out the city’s bazaar right around Imam Square, the first attraction every tourist explores when in Isfahan. This market, too, is very old. Its very first shops dating back to the 11th century nonetheless, and new areas being built gradually during the Safavid era.

Shiraz Vakil Bazaar

Shiraz main market, called Bazaar-e Vakil, is located right in the historical centre in Darb’e Shahzadeh, near Vakil mosque. Considered a masterpiece of the Zand dynasty, it has brick-vaulted walls as its main architectural feature. Persian rugs, herbs, a variety of different teas and the always present khakishir, a popular detoxing seed-based drink, are only some of the highlights of Shiraz bazaar.

Big area for herbs and spices at Shiraz bazaar

