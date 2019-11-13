‘Plan for rationing subsidized gasoline to be finalized in a week’

TEHRAN – Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday the details of a government plan for rationing subsidized gasoline will be finalized by the next week, Tasnim news agency reported.

Mentioning the rumors around the topic, Rabeie said “what has been said [in this regard] is not true and no decision has been yet officially made.”

The official made the remarks on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

Back in October, Iranian parliament (Majlis) speaker Ali Larijani said the parliament has not still made any decision about rationing the subsidized gasoline.

Addressing the press after a closed-door session of Majlis on October 7, the official said there were different viewpoints on the topic and the government had its own suggestions which would be mentioned in the national budget bill.

“The parliament is not to make a rapid decision, because we have time for investigating the next year’s budget bill, but it is important that everyone knows that Majlis is determined that no pressure will be put on the people, and if such decisions is to be made it should be completely in the interest of the low-income people”, Larijani further emphasized.

