No decision made on rationing subsidized gasoline: Majlis speaker

TEHRAN- Iranian parliament (Majlis) speaker Ali Larijani said the parliament has not still made any decision about rationing the subsidized gasoline, Tasnim news agency reported.

Addressing the press after a closed-door session of Majlis on Monday morning, the official said that there are different viewpoints in this regard and the government has its own suggestions that will mention in the national budget bill.

“The parliament is not to make a rapid decision, because we have time for investigating the next year’s budget bill, but it is important that everyone knows that Majlis is determined that no pressure will be put on the people, and if such decisions is to be made it should be completely in the interest of the low-income people”, Larijani further emphasized.

MA/MA