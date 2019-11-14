Captain Masoud Shojaei apologizes for letting Iranian fans down

TEHRAN – Iran national football team captain Masoud Shojaei feels responsible for the loss against Iraq in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Shojaei received his second yellow card in the final minutes of the match for violent conduct and Team Melli suffered a bitter loss in added time in Amman.

“I apologize to the fans for letting them down,” Shojaei said. “I have always tried my best for Team Melli. I have always tried to make my people happy. I know that how important the win is for the Iranian people. I have nothing to say. I am ashamed of what I have done. I vow to stay strong and work harder.”

The defeat means that Iran have now lost back-to-back matches in the World Cup Qualifiers having also lost to Bahrain 1-0 last month.

Iraq are now top of Group C with 10 points while Iran are third, four points adrift of the Iraqis.